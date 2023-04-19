Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

