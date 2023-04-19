Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

