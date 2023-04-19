Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

