Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

