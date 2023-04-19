Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $456,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

