Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Eagle Point Credit worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

