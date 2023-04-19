Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

