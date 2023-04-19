Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $522,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,371,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

