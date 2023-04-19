Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

