Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.33.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

