Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,735 shares of company stock worth $6,081,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.