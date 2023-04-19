Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,652,000.

VT stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

