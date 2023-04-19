Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PetMed Express worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 835.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PETS opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $329.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Equities analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

