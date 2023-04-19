Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

