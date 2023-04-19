Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

