Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

CTSH opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

