Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.