Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,421 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PB opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.