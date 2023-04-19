Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

