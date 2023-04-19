Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,972 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,803,000 after acquiring an additional 287,818 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,766,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 158.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.