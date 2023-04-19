Keybank National Association OH Buys 85 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.87.

REGN stock opened at $808.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $780.92 and its 200 day moving average is $751.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

