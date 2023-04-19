Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WestRock were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in WestRock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WestRock Price Performance
NYSE WRK opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.
WestRock Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
