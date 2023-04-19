Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.