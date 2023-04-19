Keybank National Association OH Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Silgan Stock Up 0.6 %

SLGN stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.