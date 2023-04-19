Keybank National Association OH Has $693,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 166.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

SON opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

