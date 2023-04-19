Keybank National Association OH Has $733,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $643.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $644.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

