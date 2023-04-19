Keybank National Association OH Has $800,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

