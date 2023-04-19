Keybank National Association OH Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

