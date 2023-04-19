Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CBIZ by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

