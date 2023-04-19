Keybank National Association OH Purchases 310 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

