Keybank National Association OH Sells 192 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

