Keybank National Association OH Sells 520 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

