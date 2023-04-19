Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,289 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

