Keybank National Association OH Sells 531 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.