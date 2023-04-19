Keybank National Association OH Sells 925 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 190,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WES opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

