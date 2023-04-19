Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $43,495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

