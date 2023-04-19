Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Konami Group Stock Performance

Konami Group stock opened at C$23.79 on Wednesday. Konami Group has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KONMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Konami Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

