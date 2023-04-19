Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 930.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
