Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 930.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

