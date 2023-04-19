Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,490,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

