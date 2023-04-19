Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.13. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 133,988 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Insider Activity

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

