LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.75. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 3,645 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

