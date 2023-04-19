loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,846 shares in the company, valued at $688,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

loanDepot Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

