loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,846 shares in the company, valued at $688,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.
- On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.
- On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.
loanDepot Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
