LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVMUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LVMUY opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $197.07.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.2053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

