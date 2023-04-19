Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Markel by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,355.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,287.36.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

