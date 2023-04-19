Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,490,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

