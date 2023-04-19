Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 6,230 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,910. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

