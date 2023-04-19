Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $538.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.58. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

