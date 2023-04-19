Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA opened at $339.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

