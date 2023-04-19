Meritage Portfolio Management Has $338,000 Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

