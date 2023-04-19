Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

